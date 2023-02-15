Dunwoody Farmers Market is open again

The Dunwoody Farmers Market opened Feb. 11 for the season, with more than 35 weekly vendors and an artisan market.
Established in 2018, the market is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.
The schedule is Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon through April and 9 a.m. to noon May through December at Brook Run Park and Playground, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
For more information, contact market@dhaFarmersMarket.com or visit facebook.com/DunwoodyFarmersMarket.
