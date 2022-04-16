Dunwoody Farmers Market continues COVID restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions still are in place at the Dunwoody Farmers Market.
Rain or shine, the weekly market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through December at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the market is encouraging “all patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Patrons also are told not to touch items on display and to use exact change or a cash alternative.
Except for service animals, no pets are allowed and no hugs, no handshakes and no touching your face.
For DeKalb County, CDC guidelines now rank this county as “low” for infection rates and not requiring masks - except for people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
More information can be found at dunwoodyga.org/market-covid-19-precautions or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
About the Author
Credit: AJC Composite