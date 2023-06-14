Dunwoody, Doraville police form co-responder program

The cities of Dunwoody and Doraville are forming a co-responder program to provide police officers with expertise and support when responding to calls involving mental health crises.

Both cities have signed a contract with the DeKalb Community Service Board (CSB) to share the services of a licensed behavioral health clinician.

Gregory Lazzara, LPC, began in this new role in late April.

For the past 10 years, he has worked in various roles in crisis management, crisis intervention and de-escalation.

Under the new contract, the DeKalb CSB will contribute $33,400 toward the cost in the first year and $16,600 in the second year.

Dunwoody’s cost for the first year is $81,020, which represents 83% of the total cost.

Doraville’s cost for the first year is $16,653, which represents 17% of the total cost.

Information: bit.ly/3WV4UR9