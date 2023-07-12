Dunwoody deadline for comments is July 28

The deadline is 5 p.m. July 28 to submit online comments regarding Dunwoody’s plan to provide pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Happy Hollow Road between Peeler Road and the city limit at Dunwoody Club Drive.

The improvements include adding a six-foot sidewalk on the west side of Happy Hollow and four-foot bicycle lanes in both directions.

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said, “Having now completed more than 14 miles of sidewalk around Dunwoody, we are looking to make Happy Hollow Road a complete street by filling in the sidewalk gaps on the other side.”

The proposed sidewalk would be separated from vehicles with a buffer, ranging from two-to-four-feet wide.

Construction funding has not been allocated in the five-year capital budget that extends through 2027.

More details and a conceptual plan can be found on the project page on the city’s website at bit.ly/3PL7uHQ.

Feedback on the plan is encouraged by using the survey link posted on the site at bit.ly/3CYMmX1.