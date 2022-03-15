Dunwoody Council approves paving plan for $2.75 million

The Dunwoody City Council recently approved the 2022 paving plan, which will cover 33 streets and 15 lane miles, with work beginning in the spring.
“Despite an uptick in oil prices and other materials, the city will be able to complete all of the streets in the 2022 paving plan, including three additional neighborhood streets originally scheduled for 2023 and 2024,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in a statement.
Blount Construction received a contract extension for $2,752,922.
Most of the funding comes from DeKalb County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The Georgia Department of Transportation also will provide $441,005 through Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds.
When Dunwoody became a city in December 2008, city leaders began building a plan for a 20-year paving cycle.
The plan prioritizes paving the roads with the greatest maintenance needs first based on a pavement assessment report, which is updated for all city streets every five years.
In the 13th year of the paving cycle, Dunwoody has paved 213 lane miles since the city’s 2008 incorporation.
Here are the roads included in the 2022 paving plan:
Barcroft Way, Bend Creek Road, Bend Creek Way, Biddle Court, Braddock Court, Brompton Court, Bunky Lane, Bunky Way, Devonshire Court, Devonshire Road, Devonshire Way, East Bend Creek Court, Eidson Hall Drive, Kimblewick Cove, Kings Down Road, Martina Drive, Martina Way, Meadowcreek Court, Mount Vernon Way north of Withmere Way, Nerine Circle, Ridgemont Road, Summerset Drive, Trotters Cove, West Bend Creek Court, Whitewood Court, Witham Drive, Withmere Lane and Withmere Way.
The following streets were moved up from future years based on available funding: Dunbrooke Lane, Kings Down Circle and Manning Farms Court.
Additionally, Spalding Drive and Spender Trace will be paved as part of the intersection improvement project at Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Weather and temperature dependent, paving requires a dry road surface and air temperatures above 45 degrees.
To view the Dunwoody paving map for this year, visit bit.ly/3hyfbie.
The 55-page pavement assessment report can be found at bit.ly/3HHFxce.
About the Author