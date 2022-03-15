Dunwoody Council approves paving plan for $2.75 million

When Dunwoody became a city in December 2008, city leaders began building a plan for a 20-year paving cycle.

The plan prioritizes paving the roads with the greatest maintenance needs first based on a pavement assessment report, which is updated for all city streets every five years.

In the 13th year of the paving cycle, Dunwoody has paved 213 lane miles since the city’s 2008 incorporation.

Here are the roads included in the 2022 paving plan:

Barcroft Way, Bend Creek Road, Bend Creek Way, Biddle Court, Braddock Court, Brompton Court, Bunky Lane, Bunky Way, Devonshire Court, Devonshire Road, Devonshire Way, East Bend Creek Court, Eidson Hall Drive, Kimblewick Cove, Kings Down Road, Martina Drive, Martina Way, Meadowcreek Court, Mount Vernon Way north of Withmere Way, Nerine Circle, Ridgemont Road, Summerset Drive, Trotters Cove, West Bend Creek Court, Whitewood Court, Witham Drive, Withmere Lane and Withmere Way.

The following streets were moved up from future years based on available funding: Dunbrooke Lane, Kings Down Circle and Manning Farms Court.

Additionally, Spalding Drive and Spender Trace will be paved as part of the intersection improvement project at Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Weather and temperature dependent, paving requires a dry road surface and air temperatures above 45 degrees.

To view the Dunwoody paving map for this year, visit bit.ly/3hyfbie.

The 55-page pavement assessment report can be found at bit.ly/3HHFxce.