Dunwoody Citizens’ Police Academy begins Oct. 11

Registration is underway for the Dunwoody Citizens’ Police Academy which will start in mid-October.
This free program is open to Dunwoody residents, ages 21 and older, and Dunwoody business owners.
Participants will receive an up-close look at various functions of police work through classroom lectures, training scenarios and off-site tours of partner locations.
The academy will last for 12 weeks from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 11.
Register: bit.ly/3BHCS18
Applications must be submitted in person at Dunwoody Police Headquarters, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
All applications must be notarized.
Information: Community Outreach Officer Mark Stevens at mark.stevens@dunwoodyga.gov or dunwoodyga.gov/police/programs-classes/citizens-police-academy
