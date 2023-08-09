Dunwoody begins Citizens’ Police Academy on Aug. 15

Applications are being accepted for the next Dunwoody Citizens’ Police Academy that begins Aug. 15.

The academy is open to Dunwoody residents ages 21 and above, along with Dunwoody business owners, to attend this free, 12-week program.

This program is designed to give participants the opportunity to learn about various functions of police work through classroom lectures, training scenarios and off-site tours of partner locations such as ChatComm 911.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.

Academy graduation will be held on Oct. 30.

Obtain an application at tinyurl.com/bd9v9xn7.

Completed application forms should be delivered to Community Outreach Officer Mark Stevens at the Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Each week, the class will focus on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities.

More information can be found at tinyurl.com/ysh377d8.