Dunwoody begins Citizens’ Police Academy on Aug. 15

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
4 minutes ago
Applications are being accepted for the next Dunwoody Citizens’ Police Academy that begins Aug. 15.

The academy is open to Dunwoody residents ages 21 and above, along with Dunwoody business owners, to attend this free, 12-week program.

This program is designed to give participants the opportunity to learn about various functions of police work through classroom lectures, training scenarios and off-site tours of partner locations such as ChatComm 911.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.

Academy graduation will be held on Oct. 30.

Obtain an application at tinyurl.com/bd9v9xn7.

Completed application forms should be delivered to Community Outreach Officer Mark Stevens at the Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Each week, the class will focus on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities.

More information can be found at tinyurl.com/ysh377d8.

Carolyn Cunningham
Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

