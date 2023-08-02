Dunwoody approves mid-year pay raise for police

The Dunwoody City Council has approved a mid-year pay increase, averaging 10% for police officers, detectives, sergeants and lieutenants.
This raise, which went into effect on Aug. 1, is in addition to a 4% pay increase at the start of the year to recruit and retain top talent.
Since 2021, Dunwoody city officials have adjusted pay for police six times, resulting in 38.9% in pay increases.
The starting pay for a police officer with a high school degree and no public safety experience at the end of 2020 was $44,567.
Effective this month, the city has increased that starting pay to $56,970.
The starting pay for a police officer with a bachelor’s degree and five years of public safety experience at the end of 2020 was $49,794.
Starting this month, the city has increased that starting pay to $68,544.
The Dunwoody Police Department also offers a competitive package of many benefits.
See dunwoodyga.gov for more information.
