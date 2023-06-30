Dunwoody 4th of July Parade is largest in state

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
14 minutes ago
The 4th of July Parade in Dunwoody is known as the largest such parade in Georgia, with more than 35,000 spectators and over 2,500 participants last year, according to parade organizers, Dunwoody Homeowners Association.

Beginning at 9 a.m. July 4, the parade will promote the theme of the Dunwoody High School Wildcats for 50 years.

Grand marshals will be Principal “Coach” Tom Bass and Steve Fortenberry, chair of the Dunwoody High School Community Association board of directors.

Spectators may set up chairs along Mount Vernon and circle around Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

After the 2.7-mile parade around 11:30 a.m., everyone is invited to gather in front of the U.S. Post Office in Dunwoody Village for food vendors and entertainment.

For more details, visit facebook.com/dunwoody4thofjulyparade, dunwoodyga.org/Dunwoody-4th-of-July-Parade or TheVillageDunwoody.com.

1h ago

