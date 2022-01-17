DeKalb events include Camp Flashback registration

- Camp Flashback by Dunwoody Preservation Trust. Times and dates are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays - June 13-17, June 20-24, July 11-15 and July 18-22. Registration is open for this summer camp at 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. This only history camp in Dunwoody will be back for its fifth year. DPT members will receive a 10% discount at $250/camper/week. For non-DPT members, the price is $300/camper/week. For extended hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the cost is $100/camper/week. Register: DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/camp-flashback
- Online: Decatur-DeKalb Retired Educators Association (DDREA). 2 p.m. Jan. 20. The speaker will be Dr. Monica Parker, researcher and brain health specialist from the Emory Hospital Brain Health Clinic. She will discuss new drugs and treatments for Alzheimer’s. DDREA members will be sent a link to join the meeting. Visitors may join the meeting by requesting a link to access the meeting at ddrea.org/index.php/contact-us.
- Saturday volunteers at Dunwoody Nature Center. 9 a.m. to noon second Saturdays of each month. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. The city of Dunwoody sponsors these volunteers. High school clubs, service organizations and other groups are welcome. Typical volunteer work includes invasive plant removal, trail maintenance, park improvement projects and more. Register: DunwoodyNature.org/volunteer-sign-up
- Oakhurst Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays (rain or shine). Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. Use free street parking lot. As a part of Community Farmers Markets, the market accepts and matches EBT dollars through the Georgia Fresh for Less Program. Customers are required to wear masks and not bring their dogs. cfmatl.org/donate/support-our-work
