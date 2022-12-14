Church in Dunwoody hosts Christmas events

An array of Christmas events are scheduled at the First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.
Fill the Sleigh Christmas Food Drive: Through Dec. 18, the food drive is being cosponsored by the church and the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB). View the shopping list at fba.org/events/fba-food-drive.
Christmas Night of Worship - Mac Powell, Avalon and the FBA Worship Ministry: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18, with livestream only at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Child care will be offered for ages 4 and younger. Information: fba.org/events/Christmas-night-of-worship
Christmas Eve Candlelight Lord’s Supper Services: 3 p.m. contemporary service and 5 p.m. traditional service Dec. 24. The praise team and band will be featured at 3 p.m., and the Worship Choir and Orchestra will perform at 5 p.m. Both services will be livestreamed. Child care will be provided for ages 4 and younger. There will be no services on Christmas Day. Information: fba.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistAtlanta/videos
