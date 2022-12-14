ajc logo
Church in Dunwoody hosts Christmas events

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

An array of Christmas events are scheduled at the First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Fill the Sleigh Christmas Food Drive: Through Dec. 18, the food drive is being cosponsored by the church and the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB). View the shopping list at fba.org/events/fba-food-drive.

Christmas Night of Worship - Mac Powell, Avalon and the FBA Worship Ministry: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18, with livestream only at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Child care will be offered for ages 4 and younger. Information: fba.org/events/Christmas-night-of-worship

Christmas Eve Candlelight Lord’s Supper Services: 3 p.m. contemporary service and 5 p.m. traditional service Dec. 24. The praise team and band will be featured at 3 p.m., and the Worship Choir and Orchestra will perform at 5 p.m. Both services will be livestreamed. Child care will be provided for ages 4 and younger. There will be no services on Christmas Day. Information: fba.org or facebook.com/FirstBaptistAtlanta/videos

