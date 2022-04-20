Car crashes into Dunwoody animal hospital; driver in critical condition

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. after the 46-year-old driver left the road, struck a tree and slammed into the Winters Chapel Animal Hospital along Peeler Road, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No animals were injured, according to Cheek. The hospital sustained significant damage, but Cheek said the impact does not appear to have affected the structural integrity of the building. It appears a gray tarp is covering the impacted area.