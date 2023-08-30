BreakingNews
Hurricane Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast

Bigger warehouse opens in Dunwoody for Backpack Buddies

Credit: Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
18 minutes ago
Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta has opened its new warehouse and administrative office in two spaces in the Williamsburg at Dunwoody Shopping Center.

The administrative office is at 2458 Jett Ferry Road, Suite 350 between the UPS Store and the East 48th Street Market.

At 4,000 square feet, the warehouse is at 2480 Jett Ferry Road, Suite 520 between OrangeTheory and Dunwoody Animal Medical Center.

Since one in six children in Georgia is hungry, Backpack Buddies’ goal is to feed hungry children on weekends throughout Atlanta - 1,600 children per week now; 2,000 children by the end of the semester and 2,500 children by the end of the school year.

In 2017, a group of volunteers began gathering each week at an Atlanta synagogue to pack food for hungry children.

Last year, Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta received its 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit organization.

For information, contact Jonathan Halitsky at jonathan@BackpackBuddiesAtl.org or visit facebook.com/BackpackBuddiesAtl.

Carolyn Cunningham
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
