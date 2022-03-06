Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Auditions for Dunwoody Idol are scheduled for March 13

To be considered for this year's Dunwoody Idol, auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 13 at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Preservation Trust)

Credit: Suzanne Huff

caption arrowCaption
To be considered for this year's Dunwoody Idol, auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 13 at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Preservation Trust)

Credit: Suzanne Huff

Credit: Suzanne Huff

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

Dunwoody Idol auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 13 at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Auditions are open to singers ages 12 to 18.

Ten singing finalists will compete in the Dunwoody Idol competition at 7 p.m. April 23 during the Lemonade Days festival hosted by Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

That night, three judges will select the 2022 Dunwoody Idol winner and a runner-up.

A crowd favorite also will be chosen by audience vote.

The Dunwoody Idol winner will be awarded a full-service session of professional recording time to produce one finished track and a featured appearance at a young artists musical review to be staged at a local venue in the fall.

The Dunwoody Idol winner also will be invited to return as a featured performer on the 2023 Lemonade Days Festival stage.

The Dunwoody Idol runner-up also will perform at the fall musical review.

To register, email Hope Follmer at hopefollmer@gmail.com.

For information, visit bit.ly/3ecd9mL

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Mama Mia!’ in Dunwoody March 3-13
Dunwoody comments sought on Village Crossroads Project
Registration open for performance art summer camps in Dunwoody
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top