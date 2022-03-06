Auditions for Dunwoody Idol are scheduled for March 13

Dunwoody Idol auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 13 at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Auditions are open to singers ages 12 to 18.
Ten singing finalists will compete in the Dunwoody Idol competition at 7 p.m. April 23 during the Lemonade Days festival hosted by Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
That night, three judges will select the 2022 Dunwoody Idol winner and a runner-up.
A crowd favorite also will be chosen by audience vote.
The Dunwoody Idol winner will be awarded a full-service session of professional recording time to produce one finished track and a featured appearance at a young artists musical review to be staged at a local venue in the fall.
The Dunwoody Idol winner also will be invited to return as a featured performer on the 2023 Lemonade Days Festival stage.
The Dunwoody Idol runner-up also will perform at the fall musical review.
To register, email Hope Follmer at hopefollmer@gmail.com.
For information, visit bit.ly/3ecd9mL
