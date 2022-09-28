BreakingNews
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
Atlanta Chili Cook Off is Oct. 1 in Dunwoody

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
38 minutes ago

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

With no refunds, the event is open rain or shine.

Available through Oct. 1, a ticket for unlimited samples is $30 for general admission from more than 75 restaurant, amateur and junior competition teams.

Children, 10 and under, are free with an adult.

For VIP ticket sales, starting Sept. 28, the cost is $60 for a commemorative spoon, unlimited chili and drinks and the event opening an hour earlier at noon.

Teams can compete for $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Tickets: bigtickets.com/e/amg/atlanta_chili_cookoff_2022

Information: AtlantaChili@gmail.com, AtlantaChiliCookOff.com

