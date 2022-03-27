April 1 is Dunwoody’s deadline for path comments

Dunwoody Public Works officials propose installing two new sections of shared-use path to fill in gaps and connect two existing sections of path.

To prioritize pedestrian safety and connectivity, Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a statement, “In the short term, the path will make it easier for residents along this section of Old Spring House Lane to walk or bike to the businesses and parks along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The longer-term goal is for the path to extend the Dunwoody Trailway westward to Perimeter.”