April 1 is Dunwoody’s deadline for path comments

The deadline for public comments is 5 p.m. April 1 on Dunwoody’s plans for the Old Spring House Lane path.
Dunwoody Public Works officials propose installing two new sections of shared-use path to fill in gaps and connect two existing sections of path.
To prioritize pedestrian safety and connectivity, Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a statement, “In the short term, the path will make it easier for residents along this section of Old Spring House Lane to walk or bike to the businesses and parks along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The longer-term goal is for the path to extend the Dunwoody Trailway westward to Perimeter.”
The city’s design consultant, Practical Design Partners, has developed a conceptual layout that includes a 10- to 12-foot-wide concrete path for cyclists and pedestrians - separated from the roadway by a 3-foot grass buffer.
This project will extend a short section of the existing shared-use path in front of the Dunwoody Towneship townhomes eastward to the path currently under construction on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Also, the project will connect westward to another section of existing path on Georgetown Square.
The two existing sections of shared-use path were built by townhome developers in coordination with the city.
“The Old Spring House Lane path - along with the Chamblee Dunwoody path - will add another mile to the Dunwoody Trailway and bring it closer to the pedestrian bridge that connects Georgetown to Perimeter Center,” Smith added.
Estimated to cost $670,000, the project would be funded through the city’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Access the survey at bit.ly/3i8yy1v.
For information on details and a conceptual plan, visit bit.ly/3tRXgJ0.
