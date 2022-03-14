Annual food drive is March 19, 20 in Dunwoody

Drop off donations from 2–6:30 p.m. March 19 and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 20.

Enter All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody and continue in your vehicle to the lower drive toward the Scout Hut/Kiernan Hall to the drive-thru drop-off station.

No food drop-offs should be left outside of the collection hours or in the back of the church.