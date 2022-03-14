Annual food drive is March 19, 20 in Dunwoody

The annual All Saints St. Vincent de Paul Food Drive will be held on March 19 and 20.
Contributions can replenish the SVdP Food Pantry serving Dunwoody and DeKalb County.
Purchase food items in nonbreakable containers.
The greatest needs are canned meat, canned vegetables and canned pasta as well as household items such as detergent, paper products and personal hygiene goods.
View the full list of recommended foods at bit.ly/3HRPkMP.
Drop off donations from 2–6:30 p.m. March 19 and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 20.
Enter All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody and continue in your vehicle to the lower drive toward the Scout Hut/Kiernan Hall to the drive-thru drop-off station.
No food drop-offs should be left outside of the collection hours or in the back of the church.
