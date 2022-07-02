Dunwoody students connect to city

“They knew the president of the United States but didn’t realize what Dunwoody’s city council or county commissioners did,” she said. “At the same time, young minds are smart and come up with fantastic ideas. They did some cool PowerPoints on what they’d like to see as the city develops, things like parks, safe walkways and bike paths to schools.”

The club is open to all students and usually draws about 15 active members who attend monthly meetings where the guest speaker might be the mayor or head of a city department. A few months ago, they met with the council for dinner.

“It’s a direct connection to people who operate in our backyard,” said Berry. “Every time we have a speaker, students come away with something they didn’t know. They’re young and have no reason to know about things like zoning, but this contact makes them more aware of the people making those decisions and may inspire them one day to get involved wherever they live.”

Hickey found the presentations by the police and Council Member John Heneghan particularly informative.

“The police showed us laws I didn’t know about, like how many signs you can have on your lawn,” she said. “Mr. Heneghan showed us Dunwoody’s boundaries, and that was really interesting. I’d never really thought about the different areas and demographics of our town.”

Heneghan said he sees the club as a chance to inspire the next generation. “I take for granted that someday there will be a future city council person who learned about our government through this group,” he said.

That’s a distinct possibility, said Berry.

“A lot of these students come with an interest in going into law or politics,” he said. “It could happen!”

Information about Dunwoody High School is online at dunwoodyhs.dekalb.k12.ga.us.

