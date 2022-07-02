ajc logo
X

Dunwoody students connect to city

Dunwoody High students dine with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch (right in blue) and the city council as part of a school club that connects students with local government.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dunwoody High students dine with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch (right in blue) and the city council as part of a school club that connects students with local government.

Local
By H.M. Cauley, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Dunwoody High student Phoebe Hickey went into the government and politics class last fall thinking it would be just another AP course. Instead, she finished her junior year with a deeper understanding of those entities and similar ones that make decisions in her hometown.

“The more I learned, the more interested I became,” said the rising senior. “Then I heard about this council that was a way to learn about our city and to reach out to the mayor and other officials.”

Hickey signed up for the Youth City Council, or what teacher Mike Berry calls “the local government club.” About six years ago, he launched the early-morning meetings to move classroom lessons into the real world after the idea was suggested by then Dunwoody council member Pam Tallmadge.

“I thought it was a great idea to get students more knowledgeable about what local government does and how it affects their lives, and to get them more engaged in the community,” said Berry. “Our curriculum is focused on national government and politics and doesn’t address local government, so the club is a way to connect with that.”

That was what Tallmadge, who has since moved to Woodstock, had in mind. When the Dunwoody High alum’s three sons went to the same school, she realized they didn’t understand local government.

“They knew the president of the United States but didn’t realize what Dunwoody’s city council or county commissioners did,” she said. “At the same time, young minds are smart and come up with fantastic ideas. They did some cool PowerPoints on what they’d like to see as the city develops, things like parks, safe walkways and bike paths to schools.”

The club is open to all students and usually draws about 15 active members who attend monthly meetings where the guest speaker might be the mayor or head of a city department. A few months ago, they met with the council for dinner.

“It’s a direct connection to people who operate in our backyard,” said Berry. “Every time we have a speaker, students come away with something they didn’t know. They’re young and have no reason to know about things like zoning, but this contact makes them more aware of the people making those decisions and may inspire them one day to get involved wherever they live.”

Hickey found the presentations by the police and Council Member John Heneghan particularly informative.

“The police showed us laws I didn’t know about, like how many signs you can have on your lawn,” she said. “Mr. Heneghan showed us Dunwoody’s boundaries, and that was really interesting. I’d never really thought about the different areas and demographics of our town.”

Heneghan said he sees the club as a chance to inspire the next generation. “I take for granted that someday there will be a future city council person who learned about our government through this group,” he said.

That’s a distinct possibility, said Berry.

“A lot of these students come with an interest in going into law or politics,” he said. “It could happen!”

Information about Dunwoody High School is online at dunwoodyhs.dekalb.k12.ga.us.

Box:

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.

About the Author

H.M. Cauley
Editors' Picks
Man arrested, another seriously injured in Cherokee road rage shooting19h ago
Midtown Atlanta’s iconic Varsity weighing redevelopment options
13h ago
Max Fried shuts down Reds, Braves’ offense explodes late
8h ago
Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings
17h ago
Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings
17h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
15h ago
The Latest
Artist’s loss creates a bridge to connect with others
9m ago
Take to Task
9m ago
Kohl’s donates $10 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top