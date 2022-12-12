ajc logo
X

Dunkin’ Donuts on Memorial has pests, food safety violations

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Dunkin’ Donuts on Memorial Drive in Decatur saw its health rating drop during a recent routine inspection.

Live baby roaches were crawling on the floor near the ice cream station, and a dead roach was inside a reach-in cooler.

In addition, employees needed to follow safe food practices when serving customers.

Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 4760 Memorial Drive, scored 70/C, down from a 93/A from its last inspection more than two years ago.

Among other violations, an employee touched a trash can with gloved hands, then took a cup to prepare a customer’s drink. Another staffer touched a trash can with gloved hands and removed a croissant from the oven to serve a customer.

Accumulated food debris was on the bottom shelves in multiple reach-in coolers, where the dead roach was found. Insect control devices were around the ice cream station. The restaurant was last serviced for pests on Nov. 10.

There will be a follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again4h ago

AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Historic Decatur home of ‘Confederate heroine’ rebranded
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen
17h ago

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen
17h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together.’
4h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
54m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
54m ago
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
54m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
15h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top