Dream turns into a nonprofit

The Vinings-based nonprofit also has a strong spiritual basis.

“We are a Christian organization, so when we take them out of their daily situation, we are sharing God’s love,” she said. “We don’t do a deep dive into the Bible, but we might say, ‘Look at what God has made for you to give you peace. You can bring that back when you’re in school or at home; remember there are places of peace you can return to.’”

Since becoming a nonprofit in 2018, Julie’s Dream has partnered with local organizations to identify participants, many of whom have experienced poverty or violence. Lombard has helped Wilderness Works find grants and plan trips, including a first this year when the two will send girls to a summer camp in Maine. Other collaborations are with Agape Youth and Family Center and PAWkids.

“The strength of having partnerships is there’s continuity with these children,” said Lombard. “Our goal is to build out a year-round program to get volunteer engagement and have kids who are well prepared for the trips.”

Lombard recently hired two program coordinators to work at partner sites to set up local trips and summer excursions. And she’s always ready to welcome volunteers.

“We’re looking for people who are in it for the long haul,” she said. “They should have a love of the outdoors and children, and want to help kids.”

Information about Julie’s Dream is online at juliesdream.org.

