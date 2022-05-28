ajc logo
Dream turns into a nonprofit

Atlanta girls take in the view from Mt. Washington in New Hampshire as part of a trip organized by Julie's Dream.

Atlanta girls take in the view from Mt. Washington in New Hampshire as part of a trip organized by Julie's Dream.

By H. M. Cauley, For the AJC
35 minutes ago

An online tribute to a late wife was the catalyst for Caroline Lombard to help create a nonprofit connecting kids to nature and God.

When Julie Harlan died in 2017, her husband, Chad, posted a remembrance about how the couple’s trek to Mount Rainier had inspired his wife to give kids outdoors experiences. The story inspired Lombard to offer her energy to make that happen.

“I’d been a lawyer for years, but I knew this was what I was supposed to be doing,” said Lombard. “Julie wanted to provide opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Atlanta to experience the hope and love of Jesus Christ by participating in outdoor and wilderness adventures and witnessing firsthand the beauty of God’s creation. And I felt God was telling me the exact same things.”

Lombard joined the organization’s advisory council and orchestrated its first outing: a girls’ hiking trip to New Hampshire.

“There’s a ton of evidence that time spent outside in fresh air and being able to see the horizon have positive effects on the brain,” said Lombard. “Research also shows that academics can improve by learning in an outdoor setting. Just getting out of the city is a mental break.”

The Vinings-based nonprofit also has a strong spiritual basis.

“We are a Christian organization, so when we take them out of their daily situation, we are sharing God’s love,” she said. “We don’t do a deep dive into the Bible, but we might say, ‘Look at what God has made for you to give you peace. You can bring that back when you’re in school or at home; remember there are places of peace you can return to.’”

Since becoming a nonprofit in 2018, Julie’s Dream has partnered with local organizations to identify participants, many of whom have experienced poverty or violence. Lombard has helped Wilderness Works find grants and plan trips, including a first this year when the two will send girls to a summer camp in Maine. Other collaborations are with Agape Youth and Family Center and PAWkids.

“The strength of having partnerships is there’s continuity with these children,” said Lombard. “Our goal is to build out a year-round program to get volunteer engagement and have kids who are well prepared for the trips.”

Lombard recently hired two program coordinators to work at partner sites to set up local trips and summer excursions. And she’s always ready to welcome volunteers.

“We’re looking for people who are in it for the long haul,” she said. “They should have a love of the outdoors and children, and want to help kids.”

Information about Julie’s Dream is online at juliesdream.org.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.

About the Author

H. M. Cauley
Police killings continue to rise two years after George Floyd’s death
