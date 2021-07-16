Douglas County offers job fair, school supply drive, giveaways

Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan are collecting school supply donations for the Back-to-School Drive - Teacher’s Edition to help Douglas County teachers. Drop off supplies by July 23 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. Drop-off locations include the Office of the Solicitor General and the Board of Commissioner’s office - both inside the Courthouse. More information can be found at 770-920-7266 or CelebrateDouglasCounty.com.

Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway

Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan have partnered with FIT for the Future and UGOT Next Barber Shop to host a Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway. The event will be 1-5 p.m. Aug. 1 at 2121 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. The event will include free food, free haircuts, 2000 book bags, bounce house and live entertainment with a DJ and a drummer. This event will be first come, first serve. For more information, contact Janet Maynor at 404-259-0977.