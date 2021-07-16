Douglas County offers job fair, school supply drive, giveaways

Various events are planned in Douglas County to help job seekers and families and teachers preparing for school.
Event dates are July 22, July 23 and Aug. 1.
Douglas County Job Fair
Douglas County will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22 at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St., downtown Douglasville. There also is an opportunity to prepare for the fair and receive help from the new Douglas County Career Resource Center, 4655 Timber Ridge Drive, Douglasville at the former Strayer University location. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. Find information about the Career Resource Center at 770-920-4104 or atlworks.org. More information on the Job Fair can be found at ElevateDouglas.com/JobFair.
Back-to-School Supply Drive - Teacher’s Edition
Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan are collecting school supply donations for the Back-to-School Drive - Teacher’s Edition to help Douglas County teachers. Drop off supplies by July 23 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. Drop-off locations include the Office of the Solicitor General and the Board of Commissioner’s office - both inside the Courthouse. More information can be found at 770-920-7266 or CelebrateDouglasCounty.com.
Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway
Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan have partnered with FIT for the Future and UGOT Next Barber Shop to host a Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway. The event will be 1-5 p.m. Aug. 1 at 2121 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. The event will include free food, free haircuts, 2000 book bags, bounce house and live entertainment with a DJ and a drummer. This event will be first come, first serve. For more information, contact Janet Maynor at 404-259-0977.