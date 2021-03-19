Douglas County launches Douglas Forward 2025

A five-year strategic plan, Douglas Forward 2025 “will serve as a guiding document for the commissioners when setting the priorities and policy for the administration and will allow the county to operate in a unified manner,” the county statement added.

Throughout the process, Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, district commissioners and other facilitators will host an estimated 50 online listening sessions with residents “to collectively bring forth ideas that will ensure a cohesive vision for the county’s future,” the county statement said.