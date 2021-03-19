Douglas County launches Douglas Forward 2025

With about 50 online community meetings, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners has launched the planning process for Douglas Forward 2025.
A five-year strategic plan, Douglas Forward 2025 “will serve as a guiding document for the commissioners when setting the priorities and policy for the administration and will allow the county to operate in a unified manner,” the county statement added.
Throughout the process, Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, district commissioners and other facilitators will host an estimated 50 online listening sessions with residents “to collectively bring forth ideas that will ensure a cohesive vision for the county’s future,” the county statement said.
To maintain transparency, video recordings and printed summaries from each listening session will be provided to the public on all county platforms. The information gathered in these sessions, along with other collected data, will assist in the plan development.
The strategic planning efforts will be led by the Department of External Affairs along with a team of county employees with a variety set of skills.
Also, Lionheart Consulting Group, LLC will provide support and guidance for the strategic plan.
Information and videos: email DouglasForward2025@co.douglas.ga.us, CelebrateDouglasCounty.com/650/The-5-Year-Strategic-Plan