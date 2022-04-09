Douglas County appoints task force director

Loughlin, the former executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, “brings more than 20 years of intervention, prevention and policy experience from both government and nonprofit sectors to his new role,” according to the press release.

“The Task Force has been convening leaders to create a safer Douglas County for all its residents for over 20 years – I couldn’t be more excited to join this talented team as we prepare for the next 20 years,” Loughlin said in the statement. “Child abuse and domestic and sexual violence are rooted in the community, and they will end when the community decides to end them. We intend to be a part of the solution.”