X

Doo’s Seafood struggles again with food code

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Doo’s Seafood & Deli in Lilburn received a second health score in the 40s within a year.

The restaurant at 4120 Lawrenceville Highway scored a 45/U on a routine health inspection due to a lack of managerial control over food safety.

No employees washed their hands during the inspection, though they moved from task to task. There was no hot water at one hand sink, and a cart blocked another.

Food was unprotected from cross-contamination. For example, raw beef was on top of the seafood. And raw seafood was above ready-to-eat foods.

A mold-like substance was in the ice machine and drink dispenser.

Food items on time control had no start or discard times listed.

Multiple boxes of food and cases of drinks were on the floor throughout the facility. And wet wiping cloths were on countertops and equipment and in the sinks.

Doo’s Seafood & Deli will be re-inspected. The restaurant also failed its previous routine inspection, scoring 48/U, then rebounded with an 82/B.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Georgia income tax rebates start going out for a second year in a row2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail
44m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026
4h ago

Credit: TAMRON HALL SHOW

Jermaine Dupri says Freaknik doc is ‘a story about the south in Atlanta’
1h ago
The Latest
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Newton County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
3h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
3h ago
Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top