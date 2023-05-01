Doo’s Seafood struggles again with food code

Doo’s Seafood & Deli in Lilburn received a second health score in the 40s within a year.
The restaurant at 4120 Lawrenceville Highway scored a 45/U on a routine health inspection due to a lack of managerial control over food safety.
No employees washed their hands during the inspection, though they moved from task to task. There was no hot water at one hand sink, and a cart blocked another.
Food was unprotected from cross-contamination. For example, raw beef was on top of the seafood. And raw seafood was above ready-to-eat foods.
A mold-like substance was in the ice machine and drink dispenser.
Food items on time control had no start or discard times listed.
Multiple boxes of food and cases of drinks were on the floor throughout the facility. And wet wiping cloths were on countertops and equipment and in the sinks.
Doo’s Seafood & Deli will be re-inspected. The restaurant also failed its previous routine inspection, scoring 48/U, then rebounded with an 82/B.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com