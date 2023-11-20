Dolly’s Farmhouse score drops due to food temps, storage

At Dolly’s Farmhouse Restaurant, a home cooking place in Austell, the health score dropped from an A to a C following a routine inspection.
Some foods were not at safe temperatures, and others were at risk of cross-contamination.
Containers of grits and yams were above 41 degrees in the walk-in cooler, and raw eggs were too warm in the kitchen. Cooked butter beans were below the recommended temperature range on the steam table.
The uncooked ground beef, pork chops, chicken and fish were improperly stored in the reach-in cooler. Raw chicken and beef were together in the walk-in cooler.
Among other violations, the ice scoop for the bulk ice machine was inside a container soiled with pink and black mold. And black build-up was in the dispensing nozzles of the soda machine.
The inspector said the restaurant had no certified food safety manager, and employees were not trained on food allergens related to their duties.
Dolly’s Farmhouse Restaurant, 4971 Austell Road, scored 70/C, down from a 90/A. It will be re-inspected.
