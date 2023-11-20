Dolly’s Farmhouse score drops due to food temps, storage

At Dolly’s Farmhouse Restaurant, a home cooking place in Austell, the health score dropped from an A to a C following a routine inspection.

Some foods were not at safe temperatures, and others were at risk of cross-contamination.

Containers of grits and yams were above 41 degrees in the walk-in cooler, and raw eggs were too warm in the kitchen. Cooked butter beans were below the recommended temperature range on the steam table.