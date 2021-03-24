DNR: Trout fishers can look forward to great year

If you are looking for an opportunity to wet a line, how does the thought of 700,000 trout hitting the water entice you?
Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing, according to a press release.
“The Georgia trout stocking program is typically supported by four trout hatcheries. With the Lake Burton Hatchery renovation wrapping up, we will be stocking primarily from the other three hatcheries,” explained WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson. “Good rainfall and a mild winter have allowed for great growth at these locations. Our regular distribution effort will begin the last full week of March, and all waterbodies scheduled to be stocked will have received trout by the end of the month.”
Some early trout stocking efforts have begun, with regular stockings scheduled to begin the last week of March. Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Cooper Creek in Union County, Little Amicalola Creek at Amicalola State Park, Holly Creek in Murray County, and Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County.
The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.
Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. A weekly trout stocking email is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.
Statewide blog: https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.
Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:
- Buy a Fishing License: A license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Purchase a Georgia license online at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.
- Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a Trout license plate supports Georgia’s trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info at https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates.
Information: https://georgiawildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or (770) 535-5498.