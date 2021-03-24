DNR: Trout fishers can look forward to great year

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing, according to a press release.

“The Georgia trout stocking program is typically supported by four trout hatcheries. With the Lake Burton Hatchery renovation wrapping up, we will be stocking primarily from the other three hatcheries,” explained WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson. “Good rainfall and a mild winter have allowed for great growth at these locations. Our regular distribution effort will begin the last full week of March, and all waterbodies scheduled to be stocked will have received trout by the end of the month.”