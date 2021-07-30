Department of Driver Services cautions about fake DMV websites/apps charging for appointments/manuals

“Please do not get fooled by lookalike driver services websites,” said Commissioner Moore. “DDS does not charge for any non- commercial appointment, training manuals or informational material. The official DDS website is www.dds.georgia.gov and can also be accessed through the state’s portal www.georgia.gov.”

Third party Internet sites are not connected with or sanctioned by the DDS. The list of imposter websites directed at Georgia drivers is long, but there are tips to ensure you are on the correct site for Georgia drivers.