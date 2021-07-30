Department of Driver Services cautions about fake DMV websites/apps charging for appointments/manuals

Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore urges customers to be aware of third-party websites and apps who charge upfront for road test reservations and other driver services. While it is necessary to schedule for testing, DDS does not charge for non-commercial road test appointments. (commercial road tests are paid for at the time the appointment is made), according to a press release.
“Please do not get fooled by lookalike driver services websites,” said Commissioner Moore. “DDS does not charge for any non- commercial appointment, training manuals or informational material. The official DDS website is www.dds.georgia.gov and can also be accessed through the state’s portal www.georgia.gov.”
Third party Internet sites are not connected with or sanctioned by the DDS. The list of imposter websites directed at Georgia drivers is long, but there are tips to ensure you are on the correct site for Georgia drivers.
- Most customers arrive at an incorrect site by doing a browser search for “Georgia DMV,” “Georgia License Renewal” or similar generic searches. DDS manages driver licensing and the Department of Revenue handles the vehicle (tags and titles).
- Georgia.gov is the official site for the state of Georgia and has access to all state managed services.
- Read the site you are interacting with carefully. By law privately owned websites are required to inform users that the site is not affiliated with any State or Government Entity.
- Sites that have .com or .org at the end of their website address (url) are not state official sites. The official state of Georgia websites will have .gov as is the case with www.dds.georgia.gov.
Customers who have reached the private websites by error should contact the site for instructions on how to receive a refund. Customers may file a formal complaint with the Governor’s Office of Consumer Protection at www.consumer.ga.gov or (404) 651-8600.