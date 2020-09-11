Virgin Islands governor commends FODAC for COVID support

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, a Stone Mountain-based nonprofit, donated 17 pallets of medical items, such as hospital beds and oxygen supplies, to support US Virgin Island COVID relief efforts. Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. recently thanked CEO Chris Brand and FODAC for their important contribution to helping “minimize the overall impact of the virus throughout the Territory.”
While most of the United States has suffered gravely from the coronavirus, the US Virgin Islands acted quickly to quell the spread by immediately locking down leisure travel to the territory in March and implementing clear COVID-19 prevention measures across all three islands. The authorities have also developed robust public health and medical capacity, with well-staffed and well-stocked hospitals and treatment centers.
FODAC came to the aid of US Virgin Island residents in 2017 following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, bringing in almost $100,000 of medical equipment as well as on-site equipment management and distribution.
Information: fodac.org