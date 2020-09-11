Virgin Islands governor commends FODAC for COVID support

While most of the United States has suffered gravely from the coronavirus, the US Virgin Islands acted quickly to quell the spread by immediately locking down leisure travel to the territory in March and implementing clear COVID-19 prevention measures across all three islands. The authorities have also developed robust public health and medical capacity, with well-staffed and well-stocked hospitals and treatment centers.

FODAC came to the aid of US Virgin Island residents in 2017 following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, bringing in almost $100,000 of medical equipment as well as on-site equipment management and distribution.