Tucker tree transfer from Wynne’s Orchard to be delayed

Trees from Wynne’s Orchard in Tucker will be relocated but not until next winter.
The reason for the tree transfer is to allow for “programmable space,” said Rip Robertson, director of the Tucker Parks and Recreation Department, in a recent Facebook update.
The city is working with Roots Down, the Friends of Tucker Parks groups and the Tucker Orchard Guild.
Possible relocations include the library or another location “that will benefit all involved,” Robertson added.
The city also will join with Roots Down to establish educational programs to include the Orchard and many other aspects of Tucker’s parks.
The Tucker Parks’ Orchard Guild has three major initiatives that include the promotion of fruit tree and fruit bush installations in the Tucker community; sharing educational discussions, materials and lectures; and hosting educational booths and seminars at local festivals and events.
Information: TuckerOrchardGuild.org, bit.ly/3KU0Cmm
About the Author