ajc logo
X

Tucker to decide on 500-unit apartment complex on April 11

Whether to allow a nearly 500-unit apartment development is expected to be decided by the Tucker City Council on April 11. (Courtesy of city of Tucker)

Credit: City of Tucker

caption arrowCaption
Whether to allow a nearly 500-unit apartment development is expected to be decided by the Tucker City Council on April 11. (Courtesy of city of Tucker)

Credit: City of Tucker

Credit: City of Tucker

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

The Tucker City Council is expected to make decisions on several topics during its April 11 meeting.

That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.

The Council will consider a special land use permit (SLUP) and variances for a proposed multi-family apartment development with almost 500 units to be built at 2059 Northlake Parkway.

Council members also will consider city-initiated rezonings at 1220 and 1250 Richardson St.

If approved, the City Code chapter on alcoholic beverages would be replaced to allow for retail wine, beer and distilled spirits establishments to have tastings with some restrictions.

Another City Code amendment would strengthen a prohibition on parking illegally in handicapped spaces.

For information, visit bit.ly/3Nub711.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Wings of the City’ exhibit coming to Brookhaven
6h ago
Stonecrest to hold November special election to fill vacant council seat
8h ago
Chamblee police searching for man accused of punching Lyft driver
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top