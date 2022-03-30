Tucker to decide on 500-unit apartment complex on April 11

The Tucker City Council is expected to make decisions on several topics during its April 11 meeting.
That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.
The Council will consider a special land use permit (SLUP) and variances for a proposed multi-family apartment development with almost 500 units to be built at 2059 Northlake Parkway.
Council members also will consider city-initiated rezonings at 1220 and 1250 Richardson St.
If approved, the City Code chapter on alcoholic beverages would be replaced to allow for retail wine, beer and distilled spirits establishments to have tastings with some restrictions.
Another City Code amendment would strengthen a prohibition on parking illegally in handicapped spaces.
For information, visit bit.ly/3Nub711.
