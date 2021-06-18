Tucker Summit CID adds to board of directors

During the June 8 board meeting, Ackerman & Co. President Kris Miller was unanimously reelected to serve another three-year term, Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Executive Managing Director Stephen Bridges was also voted in as the newest member and gatc LP President and COO Carl Deckers was placed on the board of directors as the new City of Tucker appointee replacing Bill Kaduck.

In his 18-year tenure at gatc, Deckers has witnessed the incubator organization for international small businesses flourish and grow, and even more so since becoming a CID member in 2011. Deckers replaces Bill Kaduck, who is retiring as owner and founder of Microdesigns, as the City of Tucker’s board appointee.