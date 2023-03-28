Tucker seeking community input

Tucker city officials are seeking comments from the community during two more March meetings.
- March 29, 6:30-8 p.m.: Noise Study Public Meeting at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B. Arpeggio will be hosted by Tucker city officials to present results of the noise study performed in the Smoke Rise neighborhood.
- March 30, 6-8 p.m.: Stakeholder Meeting for Trail Segments 3A and 3B at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B. Tucker city officials are looking to expand the city’s trail network and connect more of the city’s community. This new phase will run from Lawrenceville Highway to Peters Park, following South Fork Peachtree Creek, with connections to the future DeKalb Fire Station, Tucker Middle School and Tucker Brewing. Learn more about the project and provide feedback.
For more details, go to tuckerga.gov/calendar.php.
