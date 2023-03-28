X

Tucker seeking community input

Credit: City of Tucker

Credit: City of Tucker

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tucker city officials are seeking comments from the community during two more March meetings.

  • March 29, 6:30-8 p.m.: Noise Study Public Meeting at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B. Arpeggio will be hosted by Tucker city officials to present results of the noise study performed in the Smoke Rise neighborhood.
  • March 30, 6-8 p.m.: Stakeholder Meeting for Trail Segments 3A and 3B at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B. Tucker city officials are looking to expand the city’s trail network and connect more of the city’s community. This new phase will run from Lawrenceville Highway to Peters Park, following South Fork Peachtree Creek, with connections to the future DeKalb Fire Station, Tucker Middle School and Tucker Brewing. Learn more about the project and provide feedback.

For more details, go to tuckerga.gov/calendar.php.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 20231h ago

Lacrosse: Blessed Trinity boys winning with depth
21h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
3h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz/AP

The Jolt: Lawmakers rush to pass bills with one day left
3h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz/AP

The Jolt: Lawmakers rush to pass bills with one day left
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Axel Lowe, original 99X member, departs a revived version of the station without warning
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

Silver Hill Terrace closed to March 29 for filming
2h ago
Online business license renewals available in Avondale Estates
DeKalb Chamber to begin Small Business Recovery Program
Featured

Credit: Viviana Fonseca

Atlanta Community Food Bank serves its one billionth meal
8m ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
3h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top