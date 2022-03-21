Tucker receives federal trail grant of $1.5M

Since 2019, the funding plans have been in the works when the city and the CID submitted an application to the ARC for federal funds for this project.

“With Council approval, this project will help close the gaps between residential and commercial property in Tucker and provide an opportunity for regional connectivity. From the pedestrian bridge over Fellowship Road to the shared-use path across I-285 at Northlake Parkway, the proposed Tucker-Northlake Trail will bring people together in ways that haven’t been available,” said Tucker-Northlake CID Executive Director Matthew Lee in a statement.

Plans call for the trail to originate at the future Tucker Town Green in downtown Tucker and stretch to the reimagined Northlake Mall.

The trail would be predominantly off-road greenway with some side-path segments.

Plans call for a connection to the anticipated Top End I-285 Regional Trail, providing access to the Peachtree Creek Greenway, PATH 400, the Silver Comet Trail and others.

With final approval, preliminary engineering could begin later this year, with right-of-way acquisition beginning in 2023.

The city and CID would be eligible to apply for federal funding for future phases of the project.

The Tucker-Northlake Trail route is a part of the city’s 2018 Trail Master Plan, which lays out a network of more than 30 miles of multiuse trails throughout Tucker.

The Trail Master Plan can be viewed online at tuckerga.gov/plans_and_studies/trail_master_plan.php.