Tucker receives $2.5M state grant for historic park

Tucker has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to complete work at the historic Johns Homestead Park.
The grant, which was one of 15 approved by state lawmakers, will primarily go toward repairing and enhancing the park’s storm water management system and adding amenities such as new trails, boardwalks and a fishing pier.
“Johns Homestead is home to two bioretention lakes, a wetland, a beaver pond and much more. This grant will be integral in allowing us to improve, enhance and preserve these beautiful resources,” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson in a statement.
The grant also will allow the city to restore streambanks and buffers with native plants in the park.
For this effort, the city will work with EcoAddendum, a nonprofit organization committed to helping preserve the rich biodiversity and healthy environment of this region.
The grant was secured by the city of Tucker in cooperation with volunteer group Friends of Johns Homestead Park and the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District (CID).
The Friends group has pledged to contribute $13,000 to the project and 1,500 volunteer manhours to help complete the work.
“One of the results of this important work will be to increase access and provide recreational amenities to attract users from throughout the region. We are excited for everyone to see what we have in this gem of a park,” said Beth Ganga of Friends of Johns Homestead Park in a statement.
Johns Homestead is a 53-acre park at 3071 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.
In addition to all of its natural resources, the park is home to an historic 1820s homestead and outbuildings.
For more information, go to TuckerParks.org/post/about-friends-of-johns-homestead-park.
About the Author