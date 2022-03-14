Tucker receives $2.5M state grant for historic park

The grant was secured by the city of Tucker in cooperation with volunteer group Friends of Johns Homestead Park and the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District (CID).

The Friends group has pledged to contribute $13,000 to the project and 1,500 volunteer manhours to help complete the work.

“One of the results of this important work will be to increase access and provide recreational amenities to attract users from throughout the region. We are excited for everyone to see what we have in this gem of a park,” said Beth Ganga of Friends of Johns Homestead Park in a statement.

Johns Homestead is a 53-acre park at 3071 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.

In addition to all of its natural resources, the park is home to an historic 1820s homestead and outbuildings.

For more information, go to TuckerParks.org/post/about-friends-of-johns-homestead-park.