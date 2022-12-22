Tucker-Northlake CID increases patrols during holidays

Since November 2018, the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District (CID) has funded additional DeKalb County Police officers to provide increased patrols throughout the district.
This holiday season the CID has doubled patrols throughout the area, along with the DeKalb County Police and Tucker city officials.
CID Executive Director Matthew Lee said, “We’re working to stay several steps ahead of (criminals), and the message is getting out. If you intend to commit crime, stay out of Tucker.”
The CID is in a relatively safe area.
The Tucker Precinct, North Central Police Precinct and DeKalb County Police Headquarters are located within its boundaries.
No other community in the county has a higher police presence than Tucker, according to a Tucker-Northlake CID statement.
“It’s not just the increase in officers making a difference,” Lee said. “People are looking out for each other, and security cameras and license plate readers have increased significantly across the city.”
Lee added, “It’s public enough that any criminal with enough sense to read the news should know that, in their line of business, Tucker is no longer the land of opportunity.”
For more information, visit TuckerNorthlakeCID.com.
