Tucker is hiring for city jobs

Open until filled, many jobs are available with the city of Tucker.
Among them are an administrative assistant with Parks and Recreation, a capital projects coordinator, a customer service representative, a field services superintendent, a human resources generalist, an intermediate building inspection technician, a multimedia coordinator with Parks and Recreation, a part-time recreation assistant and a recreation leader with Parks and Recreation.
For information, visit bit.ly/3akqWbT.
