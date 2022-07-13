BreakingNews
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Tucker is hiring for city jobs

The city of Tucker has several job opportunities. (Courtesy of city of Tucker)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Open until filled, many jobs are available with the city of Tucker.

Among them are an administrative assistant with Parks and Recreation, a capital projects coordinator, a customer service representative, a field services superintendent, a human resources generalist, an intermediate building inspection technician, a multimedia coordinator with Parks and Recreation, a part-time recreation assistant and a recreation leader with Parks and Recreation.

For information, visit bit.ly/3akqWbT.

