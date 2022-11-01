Tucker holds last input meeting on Nov. 1

Tucker’s final community meeting about the city’s first Economic Development Strategic Plan will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the City Hall Annex, 4228 1st Ave., Tucker.
An online survey also is available at surveymonkey.com/R/B63HYMH.
The information provided will be used to help strengthen and diversify Tucker’s economy, according to a city statement.
“Your input will be considered as city leaders strive to improve Tucker’s economic climate by attracting new business and investment into the community,” the statement added.
The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete, and all answers will be kept confidential.
Information: tuckerga.gov
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Latest