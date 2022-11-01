ajc logo
X

Tucker holds last input meeting on Nov. 1

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
55 minutes ago

Tucker’s final community meeting about the city’s first Economic Development Strategic Plan will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the City Hall Annex, 4228 1st Ave., Tucker.

An online survey also is available at surveymonkey.com/R/B63HYMH.

The information provided will be used to help strengthen and diversify Tucker’s economy, according to a city statement.

“Your input will be considered as city leaders strive to improve Tucker’s economic climate by attracting new business and investment into the community,” the statement added.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete, and all answers will be kept confidential.

Information: tuckerga.gov

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett17h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
19h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
17h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
16h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
16h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Stonecrest adopts ‘historic reproductive rights resolution’
23h ago
DeKalb charter review commission to hold public hearing
Doraville introduces online development map
Featured

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye
10m ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top