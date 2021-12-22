Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Tucker Councilmembers thanked for their service

(L-R) Councilmembers Pat Soltys, Matt Robbins and Michelle Penkava received proclamations to honor their service during their last Council meeting in December. (Courtesy of Tucker)
caption arrowCaption
(L-R) Councilmembers Pat Soltys, Matt Robbins and Michelle Penkava received proclamations to honor their service during their last Council meeting in December. (Courtesy of Tucker)

Credit: City of Tucker

Credit: City of Tucker

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tucker City Councilmembers Pat Soltys, Matt Robbins and Michelle Penkava recently said their goodbyes as they participated in their final Council meeting in December as elected officials.

They represented District 1 - Post 1 by Soltys, District 2 - Post 1 by Robbins and District 3 - Post 1 by Penkava.

Mayor Frank Auman presented each with a proclamation to thank them for their service.

Auman and the new City Council will meet on January 11 at City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B, Tucker.

The new councilmembers will be sworn in at 6 p.m., and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Continuing to serve will be Councilmembers Virginia Rece for District 1 - Post 2, Noelle Monferdini for District 2 - Post 2 and Anne Lerner for District 3 - Post 2.

New to Council will be Roger Orlando for District 1 - Post 1, Cara Schroeder for District 2 - Post 1 and Alexis Weaver for District 3 - Post 1.

Information: tuckerga.gov

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb health department opening 1 COVID testing site on Thursday
7h ago
6th family member dies days after DeKalb house fire
7h ago
DeKalb commissioners approve $420K settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
12h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top