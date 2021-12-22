Tucker Councilmembers thanked for their service

Tucker City Councilmembers Pat Soltys, Matt Robbins and Michelle Penkava recently said their goodbyes as they participated in their final Council meeting in December as elected officials.
They represented District 1 - Post 1 by Soltys, District 2 - Post 1 by Robbins and District 3 - Post 1 by Penkava.
Mayor Frank Auman presented each with a proclamation to thank them for their service.
Auman and the new City Council will meet on January 11 at City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B, Tucker.
The new councilmembers will be sworn in at 6 p.m., and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Continuing to serve will be Councilmembers Virginia Rece for District 1 - Post 2, Noelle Monferdini for District 2 - Post 2 and Anne Lerner for District 3 - Post 2.
New to Council will be Roger Orlando for District 1 - Post 1, Cara Schroeder for District 2 - Post 1 and Alexis Weaver for District 3 - Post 1.
Information: tuckerga.gov
