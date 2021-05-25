Tucker City Council discusses possible uses for Northlake shopping center

During the work session, Council heard a presentation from members of the Urban Land Institute leadership program on a study they performed on the Northlake Festival Shopping Center. The findings suggested Northlake Festival could someday be an ideal location for a performing arts center, walkable retail and mixed-use development.

They also discussed ways to improve the intersection at LaVista Road where Fellowship Road crosses over onto Chamblee Tucker Road. City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt presented several possible solutions, including reversing traffic flow on Lynburn Drive and adding a northbound left turn lane from Fellowship onto LaVista.