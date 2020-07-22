X

Tucker City Council approves mayor’s appointees

Tucker City Council approved appointments made by Mayor Frank Auman at the July 13 meeting.

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

At the July 13 Tucker City Council meeting, the Council approved Mayor Frank Auman’s appointments to a handful of City boards and commissions, including:

  • Reappointing Keith Easterling and Joe Singleton to the Zoning Board of Appeals for terms that run through February 2022.
  • Reappointing Jessica Vargas to the Planning Commission for a term that runs through January 2022 and appointing Frank Sapp for a term that runs through January 2022.
  • Activating and delegating project powers to the Urban Redevelopment Agency, and appointing City Manager Tami Hanlin and Community & Economic Development Director John McHenry to the body, while tapping Derik West to a two-year term on the body.
  • Information: tuckerga.gov

