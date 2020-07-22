Tucker City Council approves mayor’s appointees

At the July 13 Tucker City Council meeting, the Council approved Mayor Frank Auman’s appointments to a handful of City boards and commissions, including:
- Reappointing Keith Easterling and Joe Singleton to the Zoning Board of Appeals for terms that run through February 2022.
- Reappointing Jessica Vargas to the Planning Commission for a term that runs through January 2022 and appointing Frank Sapp for a term that runs through January 2022.
- Activating and delegating project powers to the Urban Redevelopment Agency, and appointing City Manager Tami Hanlin and Community & Economic Development Director John McHenry to the body, while tapping Derik West to a two-year term on the body.
- Information: tuckerga.gov