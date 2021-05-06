Tucker businesses to seek employees through job fair May 12

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the Stone Ridge Event Center, 750 Stoneridge Drive, Suite A, Stone Mountain. Companies seeking employees can register through GPTC at tuckerjobfairemployers.eventbrite.com and applicants seeking employment can register at tuckerfair2021.eventbrite.com.

The event will be COVID-19 compliant observing all health and safety precautions. Masks and a temperature check will be required prior to entry and separate entrances and exits will also be instituted for maximum efficiency with minimum exposure.