Tucker businesses to seek employees through job fair May 12

The City of Tucker is experiencing an “economic renaissance” of new developments which is bringing thousands of jobs to the area, according to a press release. In response to the growing need for qualified and skilled workforce, Tucker Summit Community Improvement District, the City of Tucker, WorkSource DeKalb and Georgia Piedmont Technical College are partnering to host the Tucker “Back to Business” Job Fair.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the Stone Ridge Event Center, 750 Stoneridge Drive, Suite A, Stone Mountain. Companies seeking employees can register through GPTC at tuckerjobfairemployers.eventbrite.com and applicants seeking employment can register at tuckerfair2021.eventbrite.com.
The event will be COVID-19 compliant observing all health and safety precautions. Masks and a temperature check will be required prior to entry and separate entrances and exits will also be instituted for maximum efficiency with minimum exposure.
Tucker is home to over 3,000 businesses from a range of small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations including diverse and successful businesses such as PepsiCo, Thermo Pac, Tucker Brewing Company, Briggs & Stratton and RAM Tools. Their current challenge is filling open positions – from serving beer to working a manufacturing line to distribution of goods.
Attending vendors will have tables to distribute information about their companies and will conduct interviews with interested candidates in dedicated spaces available on-site. Capacity is limited to allow for proper social distancing.
Information: tuckersummitcid.com