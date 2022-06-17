Tucker approves controversial rezoning for dozens of townhomes

The project site is currently home to a handful of single-family homes and a former real estate office in addition to undeveloped woods. Multiple property owners spoke during the meeting in support of the redevelopment project.

Karl Sachsenmaier, one of the project site property owners, said they’ve been approached by nine developers since 2015 looking to do something with the land, adding that Embry’s plan was the best. Four years ago, a proposal with dozens of single-family homes and townhomes made it to the City Council for a vote but was denied. Sachsenmaier said the city needs more housing options given the city’s recent job expansions.

“Tucker needs more housing,” he said. “There’s not enough inventory right now with Northlake and Emory and Pepsi expanding. I checked this morning, and there’s only 71 homes for sale in Tucker.”

Laurel Jackson argued the property shouldn’t have to be rezoned to be successful, adding that the property owners and developer are trying to wring all the profits they can out of this land at the expense of residents.

“How much profit is quote-unquote enough? Who do you choose to support,” she questioned. “Those who live elsewhere and want a very large cashout of their assets, or those of us whose hearts and homes and financial support are invested in the long-term success of this city.”

Councilwoman Noelle Monferdini attempted to deny the rezoning request, but her motion did not get enough votes. She was joined by Councilwoman Alexis Weaver in voting against the application.

Councilwoman Cara Schroeder, who introduced an amendment that limits the project’s density to 50 townhomes, said she saw this project as a compromise between the developer and hesitant neighbors.

“It is a balancing act,” she said.