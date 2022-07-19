Town Brookhaven hosts July events

Town Brookhaven is hosting a variety of events this month.
For free, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” can be viewed on a 30-foot screen at dusk on July 21 in the green space at 4330 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven.
Updates can be followed at facebook.com/TownBrookhaven or instagram.com/TownBrookhaven.
Cancellations are posted in Facebook and Instagram stories.
Until July 24, Art Pop Up + Shop is being held at 804 Town Blvd., Suite 1070, Town Brookhaven.
This exhibition of paintings, mixed media, photographs and drawings is curated by Sharon Moskowitz of srmART Connect of www.srmartconnect.com.
Art lovers and visitors are invited to visit this temporary gallery and take home a piece of local art.
The Art Pop Up + Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A free Community Barre Class will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 30 on the green space.
Bring a yoga mat, water and a towel to this event with barre3 Druid Hills.
For more information, visit TownBrookhaven.net/events.
