BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia authority OKs incentive deal for Hyundai EV plant
ajc logo
X

Town Brookhaven hosts July events

A free Disney movie and a free exercise class are among July events in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Town Brookhaven)

Combined ShapeCaption
A free Disney movie and a free exercise class are among July events in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Town Brookhaven)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Town Brookhaven is hosting a variety of events this month.

For free, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” can be viewed on a 30-foot screen at dusk on July 21 in the green space at 4330 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven.

Updates can be followed at facebook.com/TownBrookhaven or instagram.com/TownBrookhaven.

Cancellations are posted in Facebook and Instagram stories.

Until July 24, Art Pop Up + Shop is being held at 804 Town Blvd., Suite 1070, Town Brookhaven.

This exhibition of paintings, mixed media, photographs and drawings is curated by Sharon Moskowitz of srmART Connect of www.srmartconnect.com.

Art lovers and visitors are invited to visit this temporary gallery and take home a piece of local art.

The Art Pop Up + Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A free Community Barre Class will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 30 on the green space.

Bring a yoga mat, water and a towel to this event with barre3 Druid Hills.

For more information, visit TownBrookhaven.net/events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
UPDATED: Sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe2h ago
COVID-19: Georgia’s summer surge is here
2h ago
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
2h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings
3h ago
The Latest
DeKalb official calls for more studies at Atlanta training center site
3h ago
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top