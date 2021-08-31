Tilly Mill sewer replacement begins Sept. 15

Contractors have begun assessing and preparing the impacted areas. More than 4,500 feet of existing 14- and18-inch sewer lines will be upgraded to 24-inch lines.

The Tilly Mill Sewer Replacement Project is part of DeKalb County’s $1.345 billion capital improvement program. More information about the Tilly Mill Sewer Replacement Project is available on the “Capital Improvement Projects” section of the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) website at www.dekalbwatershed.com. Residents may also call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions.