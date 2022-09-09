ajc logo
X

Taste Around Town Chamblee is Sept. 23-24

All-inclusive tickets are $70 for each of three sessions for Taste Around Town Chamblee on Sept. 23 and 24. (Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta)

Combined ShapeCaption
All-inclusive tickets are $70 for each of three sessions for Taste Around Town Chamblee on Sept. 23 and 24. (Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tickets are available for Taste Around Town Chamblee that will be held Sept. 23 and 24.

Presented by Taste of Atlanta, the two-day, three-session VIP tasting event will highlight restaurants in Chamblee, Brookhaven, Doraville and the Buford Highway corridor.

Taste Around Town Chamblee includes the city of Chamblee and Discover DeKalb as co-sponsors.

All-inclusive tickets cost $70 per person, ages 21 and older, for unlimited food and drinks.

Sessions will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee.

There will be live music at night and live cooking demonstrations during the day.

Beneficiaries will be We Love Buford Highway, the Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta.

Tickets: bit.ly/3PU7q4E

For more information, visit chamblee.tasteofatlanta.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘We lost two great deputies.’ Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
1h ago
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
7h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed during a training exercise and later died, state officials said.

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
The Latest
People walk through the ramp at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb during the first day of early voting on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb sets advance voting schedule, locations for Nov. elections
6h ago
OnStage Atlanta presents children’s musical on Sept. 9-24
MARTA open house is Sept. 8 at Kensington Station
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top