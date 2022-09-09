Taste Around Town Chamblee is Sept. 23-24

Tickets are available for Taste Around Town Chamblee that will be held Sept. 23 and 24.
Presented by Taste of Atlanta, the two-day, three-session VIP tasting event will highlight restaurants in Chamblee, Brookhaven, Doraville and the Buford Highway corridor.
Taste Around Town Chamblee includes the city of Chamblee and Discover DeKalb as co-sponsors.
All-inclusive tickets cost $70 per person, ages 21 and older, for unlimited food and drinks.
Sessions will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee.
There will be live music at night and live cooking demonstrations during the day.
Beneficiaries will be We Love Buford Highway, the Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta.
Tickets: bit.ly/3PU7q4E
For more information, visit chamblee.tasteofatlanta.com.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com