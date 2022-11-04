Stonecrest’s redevelopment agency purchases city hall building

“We are committed to reviewing all options that will allow the city to build upon the community’s desire to create a sense of place within Stonecrest,” Cobble said. “Until those plans are finalized, the purchase of this site will give the URA the advantage of owning an asset that will appreciate in value while generating significant cost-savings.”

The URA is a entirely different entity than the Stonecrest Development Authority, the beleaguered and largely defunct organization started by now-former Mayor Jason Lary. In 2019, that authority issued some $700 million in bonds to developer Lecester “Bill” Allen, who aimed to create a sprawling mixed-use development in the city.

That project was already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic before Lary resigned from office and pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. He was later sentenced to serve nearly five years in prison and is scheduled to begin serving that term next month.

Current city leaders have since effectively cut ties with the Stonecrest Development Authority.