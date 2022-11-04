ajc logo
X

Stonecrest’s redevelopment agency purchases city hall building

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Credit: City of Stonecrest

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Stonecrest — well, technically its Urban Redevelopment Agency — now owns the building that has served as a sort of makeshift city hall.

But officials said that doesn’t necessarily mean the city’s much-discussed future “town center” is destined for that location.

The Urban Redevelopment Agency — the membership of which includes Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble and the rest of the City Council — announced this week the purchase of the building at 3120 Stonecrest Boulevard. It cost about $5.8 million, which was covered by bonds issued by the redevelopment agency.

Officials said the purchase price was about $700,000 below the list price for the building, which also holds several other tenants. It was also many times cheaper than constructing a brand new building.

In a press release, Cobble said the purchase marked “a new beginning” for Stonecrest but said city officials were “still discussing plans to create an ideal ‘town center’ location.”

“We are committed to reviewing all options that will allow the city to build upon the community’s desire to create a sense of place within Stonecrest,” Cobble said. “Until those plans are finalized, the purchase of this site will give the URA the advantage of owning an asset that will appreciate in value while generating significant cost-savings.”

The URA is a entirely different entity than the Stonecrest Development Authority, the beleaguered and largely defunct organization started by now-former Mayor Jason Lary. In 2019, that authority issued some $700 million in bonds to developer Lecester “Bill” Allen, who aimed to create a sprawling mixed-use development in the city.

That project was already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic before Lary resigned from office and pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. He was later sentenced to serve nearly five years in prison and is scheduled to begin serving that term next month.

Current city leaders have since effectively cut ties with the Stonecrest Development Authority.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Will Herschel Walker snub an election-eve GOP unity rally?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

17 alleged Bloods gang members charged in statewide RICO indictment
2h ago

Credit: Solvay Specialty Polymers

Georgia lands EV battery parts plant after company gets $178M grant
3h ago

Credit: Solvay Specialty Polymers

Georgia lands EV battery parts plant after company gets $178M grant
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges
3h ago
Nov. 7 is comment deadline for DeKalb 2050
Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
3h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top