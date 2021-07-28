Stonecrest to lift gas station moratorium after passing new restrictions

On Monday, city leaders adopted new restrictions on gas stations and their attached convenience stores, limiting how many can be in the same area. Residents and councilmembers have raised concerns since 2019 about an oversaturation of such businesses within the city.

A moratorium on new gas stations has been in place since February to prevent more from opening. City leaders said it would give staff time to write more stringent requirements into the city’s zoning code. The moratorium mirrored a similar ban on new dollar stores in Stonecrest and DeKalb County.