Stonecrest hosts childhood cancer awareness event on Sept. 9

Stonecrest city officials and Stonecrest District 5 Councilwoman Tammy Grimes will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest.

In addition to Grimes, hosts of the Aflac All Stars Family Fun Day will be Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Kids Doc on Wheels.

The community is encouraged to attend this event, which will include games, inflatables, food and resources available for all.

To contribute to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, go to tinyurl.com/4prpu42k.

For more details about the event, contact Grimes at Tgrimes@stonecrestga.gov or visit stonecrestga.gov/CityCalendar.aspx?CNID=6616.