BreakingNews
Willis blasts congressman’s ‘interference’ in Fulton Trump probe

Stonecrest hosts childhood cancer awareness event on Sept. 9

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Credit: City of Stonecrest

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

Stonecrest city officials and Stonecrest District 5 Councilwoman Tammy Grimes will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest.

In addition to Grimes, hosts of the Aflac All Stars Family Fun Day will be Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Kids Doc on Wheels.

The community is encouraged to attend this event, which will include games, inflatables, food and resources available for all.

To contribute to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, go to tinyurl.com/4prpu42k.

For more details about the event, contact Grimes at Tgrimes@stonecrestga.gov or visit stonecrestga.gov/CityCalendar.aspx?CNID=6616.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Willis blasts congressman’s ‘interference’ in Fulton Trump probe1h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
5 arrested after chaining themselves to training center site equipment
48m ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Stockbridge woman latest arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
55m ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away
2h ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL defendant convicted of deadly shooting that was caught on camera
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Tucker

Registration is open for UGA Tucker Class of 2024
4m ago
Patriot Day ceremony in Avondale Estates is Sept. 11
18h ago
Water restored after pipe bursts along Briarcliff Road in DeKalb
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top