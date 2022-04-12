Stone Mountain police chief announces retirement amid period of turnover

Troutman’s departure is one of the first announcements Garrett has made as interim city manager. On April 4, she replaced ChaQuias Miller-Thornton, who was city manager since 2016, after she resigned.

“After much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided that it is time to pursue other business and personal life aspirations,” Miller-Thornton wrote in a news release announcing her resignation. “The outpouring of well wishes and promises of continued support have made this decision bitter-sweet. There are just some wonderful people who live and work in this town.”

The two major departures come at a time when the six-member City Council remains divided on many issues, such as whether to continue with virtual public meetings. Stone Mountain and Stonecrest are the only DeKalb cities that have yet to resume in-person meetings.

The last two times the issue came up for a vote, newly elected mayor Beverly Jones had to break a 3-3 tie vote to keep meetings virtual. It will come up for a vote again April 23.