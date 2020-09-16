Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival runs through Nov. 1

Visitors are welcome to celebrate the splendor of autumn during the park’s Pumpkin Festival, a family tradition featuring dozens of new scenes, thousands of jack-o-lanterns, a giant glowing pumpkin tree, costumed characters, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, new storytelling adventures, new glow-along party parade, new glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs, new magic show, and more nighttime family-friendly experiences. Discover a patch of fall fun on acres of natural beauty beginning Sept. 19 – Nov. 1 (select dates).

Glow by night is an all-new, immersive experience with more glow and nighttime outdoor fun. Guests can explore 20 life-size Jurassic giants after dark at the all-new Dino Glow Experience and watch magical entertainer Aaron Radatz for a fast-paced, interactive outdoor show before he disappears.