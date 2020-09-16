Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival runs through Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park’s all-new Pumpkin Festival – Play by Day, Glow by Night, an outdoor extravaganza returns bigger, better and brighter this year, according to a press release.
Visitors are welcome to celebrate the splendor of autumn during the park’s Pumpkin Festival, a family tradition featuring dozens of new scenes, thousands of jack-o-lanterns, a giant glowing pumpkin tree, costumed characters, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, new storytelling adventures, new glow-along party parade, new glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs, new magic show, and more nighttime family-friendly experiences. Discover a patch of fall fun on acres of natural beauty beginning Sept. 19 – Nov. 1 (select dates).
Glow by night is an all-new, immersive experience with more glow and nighttime outdoor fun. Guests can explore 20 life-size Jurassic giants after dark at the all-new Dino Glow Experience and watch magical entertainer Aaron Radatz for a fast-paced, interactive outdoor show before he disappears.
Classic storybook tales come to life in 10 new themed areas with over 40 newly imagined scenes, thousands of glowing lights, massive carved pumpkins, bubbles, fog and plenty of not-so-spooky, glow-in-the-dark adventures after sunset.
In order to provide safe outdoor entertainment, Stone Mountain Park is reducing and managing its daily attractions capacity. The park is implementing a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and appropriate government agencies.
Reservations are required and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Guests are also encouraged to review important health and safety procedures at the following link before visiting park attractions: https://www.stonemountainpark.com/PlayS
Information: www.stonemountainpark.com.